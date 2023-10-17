Parnassus Investments LLC Purchases 127,047 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 207.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,047 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 1.04% of AutoZone worth $469,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5,037.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,781 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 250,309.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 535,663 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $658,788,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $6.54 on Tuesday, reaching $2,609.29. 13,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,459. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,525.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,529.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,249.36 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $40.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZO. TD Cowen began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $3,006.00 to $2,863.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,793.95.

Get Our Latest Report on AZO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.