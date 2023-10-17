Parnassus Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Parnassus Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54,004 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Synopsys worth $83,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Synopsys by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 5.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Synopsys by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 1.3% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.10.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,469 shares of company stock worth $8,244,769 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $491.47. The company had a trading volume of 205,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,196. The firm has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $454.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.29. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.88 and a 52-week high of $502.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

