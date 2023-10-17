Avaii Wealth Management LLC Has $885,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.9% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 28,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 27,233 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterford Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 226,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,051,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BNDX stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.49. The company had a trading volume of 536,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,854. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $49.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.51.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0793 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

