WealthPLAN Partners LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 90.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,435 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $567,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $204,522,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,468. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $52.12.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

