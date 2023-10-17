WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 76,945 Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 38.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,945 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLTR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 21,501 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 111.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 182.8% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 95,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,027,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR remained flat at $25.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 89,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,816. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.15. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

