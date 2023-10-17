WealthPLAN Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,757,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 546.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6,686.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $367.24. 19,650,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,283,813. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $259.08 and a 52 week high of $387.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $366.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.20.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

