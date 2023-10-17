Avaii Wealth Management LLC Has $936,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.44. 333,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,850. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.41 and a 52 week high of $60.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.