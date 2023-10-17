Avaii Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,639,000 after acquiring an additional 27,699,844 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,189 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,567,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,245,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,783,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,639,000 after buying an additional 503,374 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 406.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,626,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.83. 2,690,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,339,871. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.84. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $89.68 and a 52-week high of $100.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

