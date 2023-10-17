Tobam Trims Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Tobam trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,626,220,000 after acquiring an additional 758,547,908 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,850,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,311,275,000 after purchasing an additional 578,319 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,214,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,114,000 after purchasing an additional 78,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $658,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $606,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,965,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $606,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $14,965,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $611,959.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,359 shares of company stock worth $13,817,172 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE EW opened at $71.27 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

