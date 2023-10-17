SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,991 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 1.3% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 284.0% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $339.39. 1,140,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,391,255. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $302.01 and a 12 month high of $356.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $343.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.