SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,259 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $14,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 747.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,440,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after buying an additional 1,270,483 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,419,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,606,000 after purchasing an additional 110,125 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,353,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,898,000 after purchasing an additional 58,296 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,001,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,172,000 after purchasing an additional 69,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 910,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $23.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,202. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $26.18.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

