Estate Counselors LLC Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 40.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 237,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,492,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.22. The stock had a trading volume of 328,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,447. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.29. The firm has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $139.58 and a one year high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

