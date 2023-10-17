Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $21.18 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $21,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth $296,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth $355,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.1% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.16. 66,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,560. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $217.70 and a twelve month high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 66.06%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

