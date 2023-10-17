Cooke & Bieler LP Reduces Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,238,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,297 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.46% of LKQ worth $72,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in LKQ by 0.7% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 1.5% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in LKQ by 1.1% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $51.14. 90,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,137. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.06 and its 200-day moving average is $54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.34. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

