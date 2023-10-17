Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 7,814 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 231,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,814 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $14,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% during the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 9,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 22,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 6,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.22. The stock had a trading volume of 872,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,051,218. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.65. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

