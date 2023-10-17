OFI Invest Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

OFI Invest Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 212,488 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Humana were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 40.8% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Humana by 50.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 87.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:HUM traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $525.07. 27,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,390. The company has a fifty day moving average of $485.50 and a 200 day moving average of $486.97. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.10.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

