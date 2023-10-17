Americana Partners LLC Buys 316 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,696 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,679,960 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $341,602,000 after buying an additional 127,684 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

PXD stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.67. 278,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,668. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.96. The company has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PXD. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

