Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 4,187 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC raised their price target on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN opened at $211.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.79. The company has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $134.81 and a 1 year high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

