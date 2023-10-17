Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 758 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.20% of Snowflake worth $115,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,414,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,681,000 after acquiring an additional 400,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Snowflake by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,782,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,229,000 after purchasing an additional 165,875 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Snowflake by 48,395.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,686 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,420,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,733,000 after purchasing an additional 251,486 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $477,435,000. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.47.

Shares of SNOW opened at $162.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.22. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $193.94. The stock has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of -60.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $2,048,614.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at $6,520,226.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $79,621.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $28,214,531.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $2,048,614.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at $6,520,226.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,524 shares of company stock worth $17,433,986 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

