Principle Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,566 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in 3M by 267.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MMM traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,201. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.85 and its 200-day moving average is $101.17. 3M has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $133.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC began coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $111.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.55.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

