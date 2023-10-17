Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVDE. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVDE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.38. The stock had a trading volume of 30,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,616. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $45.98 and a one year high of $59.83.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

