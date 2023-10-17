Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Has $266,000 Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,436,543,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 69,466.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,935,000 after buying an additional 97,835,283 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,539,567,000 after buying an additional 22,751,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.49. 40,134,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,686,539. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85. The company has a market cap of $218.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

