Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $7.44 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $139.22. 1,504,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,473,922. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.16 and a 200-day moving average of $136.11. The company has a market capitalization of $126.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.41, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

