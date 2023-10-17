Klingman & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $316,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Tobam lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5,028.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $106.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.71 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.42. The company has a market capitalization of $172.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5,323.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

