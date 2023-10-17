Klingman & Associates LLC Purchases New Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.3 %
Philip Morris International stock opened at $92.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.33 and a 200-day moving average of $95.62.
Philip Morris International Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.58%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.42.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PM
Philip Morris International Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Philip Morris International
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Meta’s Latest Update Just Unlocked 20% Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.