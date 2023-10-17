Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,600 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,883,000 after buying an additional 411,358 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,959,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,408 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,448,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,211,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,656 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,355,000 after purchasing an additional 260,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.42.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $92.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.44 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.58%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

