Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Duality Advisers LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 32.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,879 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $187.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

