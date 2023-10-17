Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HSBC assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

