Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $387,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 678.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.95.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $270.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.60. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.20 and a 1-year high of $293.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total value of $2,078,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,503 shares of company stock worth $13,631,970 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.