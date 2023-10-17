Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Holdings Reduced by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 36.9% during the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 21.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUK stock opened at $89.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.58. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $106.43. The company has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

