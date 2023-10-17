Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 454 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $19,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL stock opened at $166.31 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $191.41. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.21.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.60.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

