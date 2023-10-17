Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.62.

NYSE:MPC traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $151.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,785. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $159.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

