Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 16,297 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,297 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.28% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $12,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 46,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.8% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 13,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of MGY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.73. 307,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,046. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average is $21.59.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 46.81%. The business had revenue of $280.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.74 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.26%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading

