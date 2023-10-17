Cambiar Investors LLC Has $32.43 Million Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 237,011 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,454 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $32,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SAP by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,948,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.39. 405,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.81.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

SAP has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.09.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

