The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC lessened its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,872,955 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 512,413 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $216,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $503,489,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 98,557.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,841,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830,428 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106,537 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365,044 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at $66,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,033,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,065,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.61. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

BK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

