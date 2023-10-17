Parnassus Investments LLC Has $636.43 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Parnassus Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,229,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,496,092 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $636,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.47.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $105.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,325. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.61. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

