Parnassus Investments LLC Acquires 13,212 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,998,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 1.8% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $796,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 48,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 31,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.97. 153,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,558. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $199.01 and a fifty-two week high of $283.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.33.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

