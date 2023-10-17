Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,263,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 151,285 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $272,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 33.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 606,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,433,000 after buying an additional 151,878 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,518,281,000 after purchasing an additional 37,296,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

A has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.44.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE A traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $112.01. 510,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,336. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.82 and a 12 month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

