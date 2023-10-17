Parnassus Investments LLC Has $127.78 Million Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,977,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 589,491 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $127,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In related news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $2,328,006.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,690 shares in the company, valued at $549,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PNR traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.87. 282,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,728. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $71.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

