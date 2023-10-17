Parnassus Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Parnassus Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,479,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543,145 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 4.56% of Grocery Outlet worth $137,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2,764.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,424,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,552,000 after buying an additional 4,269,730 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 1,174.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,038 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 15.4% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,103,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,482,000 after purchasing an additional 814,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after buying an additional 631,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,445,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,941,000 after buying an additional 616,589 shares during the period.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Grocery Outlet stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.19. The company had a trading volume of 101,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,942. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $36.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.89 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

GO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $67,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $725,674. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $67,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $725,674. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela B. Burke sold 5,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $202,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 267,748 shares of company stock valued at $9,178,152. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Stories

