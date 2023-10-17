Parnassus Investments LLC Sells 350,092 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Parnassus Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 761,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 350,092 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 0.29% of Workday worth $171,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Workday from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach bought 8,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $240.44 per share, with a total value of $2,086,057.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,177.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach bought 8,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $240.44 per share, with a total value of $2,086,057.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,177.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $810,137.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,048.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350 in the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Stock Performance

Workday stock traded up $3.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.14. The stock had a trading volume of 295,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,013. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $252.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.65. The stock has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -449.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

