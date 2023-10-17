Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,213 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 2.0% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Fiserv worth $868,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Fiserv by 652.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Fiserv by 280.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 140.3% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.
Fiserv Stock Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $113.58. 2,247,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.29. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
Further Reading
