Parnassus Investments LLC Purchases 41,917 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,937,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,917 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.6% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Danaher worth $704,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Danaher by 4.3% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Danaher by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.93.

Danaher Stock Down 0.1 %

DHR traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.24. 664,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,863,557. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $204.73 and a 12-month high of $281.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

