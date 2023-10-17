Parnassus Investments LLC Acquires 106,801 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 700,741 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 106,801 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $143,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,818.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,068.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,753. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.07. The company had a trading volume of 172,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,613. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.45 and a 200 day moving average of $205.50. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.61 and a 12 month high of $233.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.11.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

