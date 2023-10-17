Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.9% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in Chevron by 7.5% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 92,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3,054.3% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 175,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.7% in the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 106,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 41,325 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Chevron by 75.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 23,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 10,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $165.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $149.74 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $308.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.82 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

