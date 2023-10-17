Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 255 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 191,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% in the second quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 81,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 107,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 136,754 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,048,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.1% during the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,764,207. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $70.95 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The firm has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.97 and its 200-day moving average is $84.04.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,497. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDT

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.