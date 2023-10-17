Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 542,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,404,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after buying an additional 40,338 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 647.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 646,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after acquiring an additional 560,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.05. The stock had a trading volume of 545,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,538,777. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average of $20.94. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

