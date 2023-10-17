DAGCO Inc. Takes $297,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

DAGCO Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,222,031,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,111,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269,249 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,650,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,999 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.66. The stock had a trading volume of 217,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $63.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.33.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

