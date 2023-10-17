DAGCO Inc. Sells 493 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

DAGCO Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.05.

CSX Trading Down 0.0 %

CSX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,446,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,073,815. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $26.79 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

