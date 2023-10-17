Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is Cambiar Investors LLC’s Largest Position

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,279,396 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,619 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.06% of Uber Technologies worth $55,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 57,233 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.07. 5,095,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,232,279. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $49.49. The company has a market cap of $92.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

